Third Israeli minister tests positive for COVID-19

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 24 (ANI/Xinhua): Israeli Minister of Immigration and Integration Pnina Tamano-Shata tested positive for coronavirus, according to a statement issued by the Israeli parliament spokesperson on Sunday.

"According to a preliminary investigation, the minister was last at the parliament on Wednesday. The parliament will continue the epidemiological investigation, in coordination with the Health Ministry," the statement said.

At the end of the investigation, the health ministry is supposed to decide which government and parliament members will have to enter home quarantine.

Tamano-Shata is the third Israeli minister who has tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country in late February.

Also on Sunday, it was announced that Walid Taha, a parliament member of the Arab-Israeli party Joint List, had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. (ANI/Xinhua)

