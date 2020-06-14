Third Vande Bharat flight departs with 327 Indians from Chicago

Chicago [US], June 14 (ANI): The third flight under phase three of Vande Bharat Mission from Chicago departed on Saturday with 327 passengers for Delhi and Hyderabad.

"3rd flight from Chicago for Delhi-Hyderabad left with 327 pax on board. Wishing them a safe flight," India in Chicago tweeted.

'Vande Bharat' mission is a Government of India's initiative to bring home Indian nationals stranded in various parts of the world due to restrictions over air travel to contain COVID-19 spread.

A total of 1,65,375 people have returned, including 29,034 migrant workers under Vande Bharat Mission as of Thursday, said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Thursday.

The exercise began on May 7 and its second phase started on May 16.

The third phase of the exercise began on June 11 and continue till June 30. (ANI)

