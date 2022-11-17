Thirty eight Indian nationals duped of job offers in Myanmar repatriated

Naypyidaw [Myanmar], November 17 (ANI): Thirty-eight Indian nationals, who were duped of job offers in Myanmar and were made to work under harsh conditions, have been repatriated to India, the Indian Embassy in Myanmar said on Thursday.

The Indian citizens who fell prey to transnational crime syndicates in Myanmar have left Yangon for Kolkata from where they would go to their respective native places.

"@IndiainMyanmar today #repatriated 38 Indian nationals who were victims of job offers of transnational crime syndicates in the #Myawaddy area of #Myanmar. They left Yangon for Kolkata from where they would go to their respective native places," the official handle of the Indian Embassy tweeted.

Earlier in September, in an advisory to Indian citizens, the MEA had cautioned IT-skilled youth who were the targets of such fake job rackets.

The Indian Embassy in Myanmar further appreciated the assistance provided by the Myanmar authorities and reiterated advisories against falling prey to job offers by transnational crime syndicates.

"We appreciate the assistance provided by the Myanmar authorities and other contacts. While we continue our efforts for securing the release of the remaining Indian nationals, we reiterate advisories against falling prey to job offers by transnational crime syndicates," India in Myanmar tweeted on Thursday.

More than 160 Indian nationals have been rescued so far, the Indian Embassy in Myanmar said.



Earlier in October, India rescued around 45 Indians trapped in fake job rackets in Myanmar.

The information was shared by the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi who reiterated that India has been actively pursuing the case of Indians being trapped in fake job rackets in Myanmar.

The spokesperson further stated that the details of agents allegedly involved in this job racket have been shared with relevant authorities in various states in India for appropriate action.

Notably, instances of similar job rackets have also come to light in Laos and Cambodia. The Indian Embassies in Vientiane, Phnom Penh and Bangkok have been helping in repatriating people from there.

"Sincere gratitude to all the agencies for ongoing cooperation in rescuing Indian nationals stuck in Cambodia," tweeted India in Cambodia.

Bagchi further warned Indian citizens to cross-check before accepting dubious employment offers overseas and apply extreme caution against such jobs.

The victims were reportedly taken across the border illegally mostly into Myanmar and held captive to work under harsh conditions. (ANI)

