This is New Pakistan?: Imran Khan's ex-wife slams him after her vehicle held at gunpoint

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 4 (ANI): Reham Khan, ex-wife of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, has slammed his government over an alleged gunpoint incident and raised a question at country's law and order situation by asking "This is Imran Khan's New Pakistan?"

The ex-wife of the cricketer-turned-politician in 2015, claimed that her car was 'fired at' and that her vehicle was held 'at gunpoint'.

In a series of tweets, she wrote that she had "just changed" the vehicle and that her secretary and driver were in the car.

"On the way back from my nephew's marriage my car just got fired at & two men on a motorbike held vehicle at gunpoint!! I had just changed vehicles. My PS & driver were in the car. This is Imran Khan's New Pakistan? Welcome to the state of cowards, thugs & the greedy!!" Reham Khan tweeted.





She added: "I choose to live & die like the average Pakistani in Pakistan. Whether it was a cowardly targeted attack or just the state of lawlessness on the main highway of the twin cities...this so called government should be held accountable for it! For my homeland I can take a bullet!"



Reham Khan further said that a first information report (FIR) was still not been registered in the Shams Colony Police Station in Pakistan's capital Islamabad.



The ex-wife of the Pakistan Prime Minister is often seen criticizing him and frequently slamming him for his style of governance. (ANI)

