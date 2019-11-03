Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing an event in Thailand on Sunday. Photo/ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing an event in Thailand on Sunday. Photo/ANI

This is the best time to invest in India, says PM Modi

ANI | Updated: Nov 03, 2019 09:13 IST

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday made a strong appeal to the business leaders to invest in India saying that this is the best time to be in the country.
"I am eager to give you a picture of some positive changes happening in India today. I say this with full confidence, this is the best time to be in India," PM said while speaking at an event here, where he outlined various endeavours of the government of India.
PM Modi spoke about India's improved position in World Bank's Ease of Doing Business (EODB) ranking and said, "Many things are rising while others are falling. Ease of doing business, ease of living, FDI, forest cover, patents, productivity are rising while taxes, tax rates, red-tapism, corruption, cronyism are falling. The corrupts are running for cover."
Modi also emphasised that India and Thailand have strong cultural linkages and said that commerce and culture have inherent powers to unite.
"For investment and easy business, come to India. To innovate and starting up, come to India. To experience some of the best tourist sites and warm hospitality of people, come to India. India awaits you with open arms", the Prime Minister told the business community leaders.
He also laid out his vision of making India a USD five trillion economy and said that it will be achieved very soon.
"India is now pursuing a dream to become a USD 5 trillion economy. When my govt took over in 2014, India's GDP was about USD 2 trillion. In 5 yrs, we increased it to nearly USD 3 trillion. This convinces me that dream of USD 5 trillion economy will soon be a reality," added PM Modi. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 08:10 IST

PM Modi to attend ASEAN summit in Bangkok today

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Bangkok today.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 07:10 IST

4 civilians killed in Russian airstrikes in Syria's de-escalation zone

Idlib [Syria], Nov 3 (ANI): At least four civilians lost their lives in Russian airstrikes in Idlib de-escalation zone of northwestern Syria on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 07:09 IST

Xinhua condemns vandalisation of its Hong Kong bureau

Beijing [China], Nov 3 (ANI): Chinese state-run Xinhua News Agency on Saturday strongly condemned what it called "savage behaviour" of the protesters in Hong Kong after its Asia-Pacific Regional Bureau office building was vandalised during the anti-government protests in the semi-autonomous city.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 06:24 IST

Islamic State claims responsibility for Mali attack

Bamako [Mali], Nov 3 (ANI): The Islamic State (ISIS) on Saturday claimed responsibility for the attack on Mali's armed forces that left 53 servicemen and one civilian dead.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 06:22 IST

Trump says he is willing to invite Ukrainian President to US

Washington DC [USA], Nov 3 (Sputnik/ANI): US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that he is willing to invite his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the White House for talks.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 05:20 IST

Delhi: 8th Indo-German Energy Forum takes place, 8 MoUs inked

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): The eighth Indo-German Energy Forum (IGEF) 2019 took place in Delhi where officials from the two countries discussed areas to enhance cooperation in the energy sector.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 05:14 IST

Former Pak PM Abbasi rushed to hospital over deteriorating health

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 3 (ANI): Former Pakistan prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital for a check-up on Saturday after his health condition deteriorated.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 04:29 IST

Sturgeon claims Scottish independence 'within touching distance'...

Glasgow [UK], Nov 3 (Sputnik/ANI): Scotland's independence is "very near", which makes the upcoming UK general election most important ever to put the future of the region into its own hands, First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 03:41 IST

'US committed to building defence ties with India grounded in...

Washington DC [USA], Nov 3 (ANI): Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells on Saturday said that the United States is committed to building a defence relationship with India grounded in co-development and innovation after the two countries signed a Statement of Intent

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 03:32 IST

Munir Akram takes charge as Pak's envoy to UN

New York [USA], Nov 5 (ANI): Pakistan's diplomat Munir Akram took charge as country's new permanent representative to the United Nations here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 01:28 IST

Nawaz Sharif remains critical, platelet count drops again

Lahore [Pakistan], Nov 3 (ANI): Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif continues to remain critical and his platelet count has dropped again even as doctors are trying to reduce the steroid dose being administered to the ailing leader.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 22:34 IST

Blast in Syrian town bordering Turkey kills 13

Ankara [Turkey], Nov 2 (ANI): At least 13 people were killed and several others sustained injuries after a bomb-laden car exploded in a Syrian town bordering Turkey on Saturday, Turkish media reported.

Read More
iocl