"Those in power" behind Wazirabad assassination attempt: Imran Khan

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 5 (ANI): Stating that "those in power" were behind the Wazirabad assassination attempt on him, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Sunday particularly named Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and an intelligence official, Pakistan based Dawn newspaper reported.

Khan was attacked in Wazirabad on November 23 while he was leading the "Azadi March" against the PML-N demanding snap polls. The law enforcement agencies arrested suspect Naveed Meher from the site of the attack, and the probe into the assassination attempt is on.

Addressing PTI loyalists, Khan said he had never "bowed before any man or institution, and will never let you do so as well", Pakistan-based Dawn newspaper reported.

The PTI chief was addressing his party workers and supporters at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore despite being "unavailable" to the police present outside to arrest him.

Khan said he had called the public to Zaman Park to pay tribute to them for the way they participated in the 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' (court arrest movement). "I did not call you for my support but to thank you," he added.

He said "only a nation, and not a group" could confront the challenges being faced by the country.

Talking about the Pakistan government's performance he said it was the "worst time" for the country as the economy had "sunk" and the people were being crushed by "record high inflation in Pakistan's history", Dawn newspaper reported.

Khan alleged that the government leaders had stashed their wealth overseas and were given protection in legal cases by former army chief Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Earlier on Sunday, the Islamabad Police arrived at Khan's residence at Zaman Park, Lahore to arrest him in the Toshakhana case, reports Pakistani Media.

The PTI in response threatened the police with nationwide mass protests, Dawn reported

The 70-year-old former prime minister has thrice skipped indictment hearings in an Islamabad sessions court in the case.

The Dawn reported that Islamabad Police were met by a large number of PTI workers when they arrived at Imran's Zaman Park residence in Lahore to arrest him. They gathered there at Fawad Chaudhry's call. Non-bailable arrest warrants were issued by a sessions court judge for Imran's persistent no-shows in Toshakhana case hearings and the police have also said that those who obstruct arrest will be prosecuted.

Imran is accused of allegedly concealing details of the gifts in his assets declarations he retained from the Toshakhana, a repository where presents handed to government officials from foreign officials are kept, the Dawn reported.

Officials are legally allowed to retain gifts if they pay a pre-assessed amount, typically a fraction of the value of the gift. (ANI)