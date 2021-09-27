Thousands of Afghans flee to Iran as uncertainty grows under Taliban regime

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 27 (ANI): Since the Taliban took over power in Afghanistan, thousands of Afghani people have fled to its neighbouring country, Iran, as uncertainty grows in the troubled country, according to media reports.

A former Afghan policeman who says he is out of work under the new Taliban government is one of the thousands of Afghans who has fled over the border to Iran in recent weeks, Voice of America (VOA) reported.

Abdul Ahad, a 22-year-old former officer, told VOA that he is leaving the country because he "has no hope for a future" in Afghanistan.

"I lost my job, and I am forced to leave (Afghanistan) searching for a job so I can feed my family," said Ahad, who worked for four years as a policeman in western Farah province. He said, "I do not know what I will be doing in Iran, but at least I will be able to find a job there, earn some money and send it back to my family."

Multiple sources and eyewitnesses in the border city of Zaranj, the capital of southwestern Nimruz province, have confirmed to VOA that after the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, thousands of Afghans, fearing economic hardships and political persecution under the Taliban, are fleeing over the border to Iran.



Ahad added that many of his former colleagues in the Afghan security forces had already left for Iran. "Some left because of economic problems, but others fled fearing the Taliban's reprisal," he said.

It is been over a month when the Taliban captured Kabul after an aggressive and rapid advance against Afghanistan government forces amid the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from the country.

The country plunged into crisis last month after Kabul fell to the Taliban and the democratically elected government of former president Ashraf Ghani collapsed.

Earlier, the Taliban announced a "general amnesty" for all Afghan government officials and urged them to return to work, including women corresponding with Sharia law.

But, the older generations remember the ultraconservative Islamic regime that saw regular stoning, amputations and public executions during Taliban rule before the US-led invasion that followed the September 11, 2001, terror attacks.

The Taliban have ruled in accordance with a harsh interpretation of Islamic law and though the outfit has sought to project greater moderation in recent years, many Afghans remain sceptical.

Also, appointing hardliners in its new government who oversaw the 20-year fight against the US-led military coalition, with no women included shows what lies in store for the Afghan women. (ANI)

