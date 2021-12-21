Thousands of container trucks stranded near Vietnam-China border due to COVID-19 measures

Hanoi [Vietnam], December 21 (ANI): Due to tightened COVID-19 measures and technical difficulties, thousands of container trucks have been stuck at Vietnam's border gates with China in the northern province of Lang Son.

Ngoc Thanh and Pham Chieu, writing in VNExpress said that local data shows 4,550 trucks were queuing.

The delay in clearance is due to Chinese authorities having tightened COVID-19 safety measures. They also reported technical difficulties in their network system, said Hoang Khanh Duy, deputy head of Dong Dang Economic Zone in Lang Son.

Delays in clearance in other localities, including Quang Ninh and Cao Bang, and stoppage in Lao Cai, force most trucks to pour into Lang Son, he said.

"We are trying our best to negotiate with Chinese authorities to increase clearance speed," added Hoang.



As per Ngoc and Pham, many trucks have been stuck for ten days and drivers are unable to leave the area.

Driver Nguyen Van Toi, with ten years of experience driving long distance, said the clearance delay happens every year but that this year it is especially long.

Many stranded drivers have been forced to cook their own meals on the spot.

Taking advantage of the situation, the local food vendors have increased the price, some drivers had to order food from locals priced at VND 50,000 (USD 2.18) a portion, reported VNExpress.

Moreover, the drivers have to go through many difficulties. Some of them had to rests on a hammock.

Lang Son authorities on December 14 had a phone discussion with Chinese authorities to propose solutions to clear the goods, especially for agriculture produce.

Meanwhile, the Chinese customs authorities earlier told officials of Vietnam's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development that COVID-19 checks on goods are necessary procedures. (ANI)

