Three Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defence zone, 14th intrusion in month

Taipei [Taiwan], January 18 (ANI): Three Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Monday, marking the 14th such incursion this month, local media reported.

A People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 electronic intelligence plane, a Y-8 electronic warfare plane, and a Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane flew into the southwest corner of the ADIZ, Taiwan News reported citing the Ministry of National Defense (MND).

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the PLAAF planes.



A total of 61 Chinese military aircraft have been monitored there this month, including 41 fighter jets and 20 spotter planes, Taiwan News reported.

Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades.

Taipei, on the other hand, has countered the Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the US, which has been repeatedly opposed by Beijing. China has threatened that "Taiwan's independence" means war. (ANI)

