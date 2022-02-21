Three civilians injured as Kiev forces continue to violate ceasefire in Donbas: LPR

Luhansk [Russia], February 21 (ANI/Sputnik): At least three civilians were injured in the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) in Ukraine's southeast (Donbas), where a total of 66 violations of the ceasefire regime on the part of Kyiv forces were recorded in the past 24 hours, spokesman for LPR people's militia Ivan Filiponenko said.



"As of 00:00 [22:00 GMT on Sunday], the Luhansk People's Republic's mission to the JCCC [Joint Center for Control and Coordination on the ceasefire regime] has already recorded 66 ceasefire violations. Ukrainian militants shelled 24 settlements of the republic. Weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements are actively used," Filiponenko said in a statement.

According to LPR, the shelling by Kyiv forces resulted in one civilian having his lower limb amputated in the village of Pryshyb. In addition, two residents of the village of Znamyanka received shrapnel wounds. Damage to residential buildings was also recorded.

Late on Sunday, Filiponenko said that the situation on the contact line in Donbas had deteriorated substantially in the past few hours, with Kyiv forces constantly shelling LPR settlements. (ANI/Sputnik)

