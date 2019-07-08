Representative Image
Representative Image

Three crew members of British Airways suspended after running naked in Singapore hotel

ANI | Updated: Jul 08, 2019 14:56 IST

Pulau Ujong [SIngapore], July 8 (ANI): Three crew members of the British Airways have been suspended and could lose their job after they allegedly ran naked through a corridor of a Singapore hotel at night as part of a dare.
The crew members (two men and one woman) had smuggled alcohol from a plane during their layover following a 14-hour flight from an airport in London.

The drunken antics occurred during a game of 'spin the bottle,' where they were given the dare to run up naked up and down a corridor while knocking on the doors of the other guests, British news site The Sun reported on Thursday, as cited by The Straits Times.
"There were some frisky crew members on this plane. There was snogging and stripping and fumbling between the crew members, who were all naked," the Sun quoted an inside source as saying.
"It didn't take long for 'spin the bottle' to start - it is a drinking game with ludicrous and increasingly daring forfeits designed to get everyone steaming drunk," he added.
Disgusted by the antics of the crew members, a British Airways official reported them to their bosses in London. It is not known which hotel the BA crew were staying in.
"We expect the highest standards of behavior from our teams around the world at all times and we are investigating what happened," British Airways said.
"We do not tolerate unruly behavior by colleagues and will always fully investigate claims and take whatever action is required," the company added.
Notably, this is not the first time that the crew of British Airways has found themselves in trouble in a Singapore hotel. Last year, a BA cabin crew were linked to a case of outrage of modesty. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 16:59 IST

CFWIJ urges Pak govt to ensure safety of journalist Asma Shirazi

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 8 (ANI): The Pakistan chapter of the Coalition For Women In Journalism (CFWIJ) on Monday urged the central government to ensure the safety of senior woman journalist Asma Shirazi following two recent break-in attempts at her home.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 15:36 IST

Nepal denies Tibetan community's request to hold Dalai Lama's...

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 8 (ANI): Acting on the pressure from the Chinese mission, the Government of Nepal has denied the Tibetan community in the country the permission of holding events to mark the 84th birthday of spiritual leader Dalai Lama.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 15:13 IST

UK Foreign Min does not agree with Ambassador's leaked critique of Trump

London [UK], July 8 (ANI): UK's Foreign Minister and Prime Ministerial hopeful Jeremy Hunt does not agree with the British Ambassador to the US' critique of US President Donald Trump in secret cables, which were recently leaked to the media.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 14:25 IST

Dead fish seen after runoff from alcohol warehouse fire pollutes...

Kentucky [USA], July 8 (ANI): Dead fish were seen floating down Kentucky River, days after runoff from an alcohol warehouse fire polluted the water body, impacting the aquatic life.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 13:56 IST

Taliban representatives, Afghan leaders resume peace talks in Doha

Doha [Qatar], July 8 (ANI): Afghan government officials and representatives of Taliban on Monday resumed dialogues on the second day of the Inter Afghan summit being held in Qatar's capital city of Doha.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 13:49 IST

5.7 magnitude earthquake felt in Iran

Ahvaz [Iran], July 8 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale shook western Iran on Monday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 12:51 IST

Keeping Nawaz behind bars a crime: says Maryam, demands Pak PM's...

Mandi Bahauddin [Pakistan], July 8 (ANI): Keeping former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif behind bars is a crime after video evidence of the accountability judge was released, claimed his daughter and PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz while calling for Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's resignation during a rall

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 12:42 IST

British Airways fined USD 236 million over data breach

London [UK], July 8 (ANI): British Airways has been fined USD 236 million by the Information Commissioner's Office after card details of more than 380,000 customers were stolen from the company's website and app following a cyber attack in 2018.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 12:10 IST

Al-Shabaab publicly executes 10 in Somalia

Mogadishu [Somalia], July 8 (ANI): At least 10 people were reportedly executed in public places over the past week by terrorists belonging to the al-Shabaab group in southern Somalia.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 12:10 IST

In a bid to cut costs, Pak PM expresses wish to stay at...

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 8 (ANI): In a bid to cut costs with a struggling economy back home, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed his wish to stay at the ambassador's residence during his visit to the US capital later this month.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 11:46 IST

Imran Khan quotes Russian philosopher, links it to Pak's situation

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 8 (ANI): Quoting acclaimed Russian-American author Ayn Rand, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday slammed the previous government for the economic crisis Pakistan has plunged into.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 10:38 IST

Darroch has not served UK well, says Trump after leaked cables...

Washington [USA], July 8 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that the British Ambassador to the USA, Sir Kim Darroch, has "not served the UK well," after the diplomat called the leader "incompetent," "insecure," and "inept" in leaked diplomatic cables.

Read More
iocl