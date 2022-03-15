Three Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine evacuated via Simferopol, Moscow: MEA

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday informed that three Indian nationals stranded in Kherson city of Ukraine have been evacuated and boarded their flight back home.

The ministry further informed that the Indian embassy in Moscow facilitated the transit and accommodation of these citizens.

"Three Indians stranded in Kherson have been evacuated via Simferopol and Moscow. They boarded their flight from Moscow a short while ago. @IndEmbMoscow facilitated their transit and accommodation en route," tweeted MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.



Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday told Rajya Sabha that 22,500 Indian citizens have been safely evacuated from war-torn Ukraine under Operation Ganga.

Jaishankar further said 150 foreign nationals of 18 countries were also evacuated from conflict zones and brought to India in line with India's principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'

Among the foreign nationals evacuated are India's immediate neighbours like Bangladesh and Nepal, said the Minister, adding that under Operation Ganga, 90 flights have been operated, out of which 76 were civilian flights and 14 were Indian Air-force flights. (ANI)

