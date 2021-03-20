Three killed, 32 injured after bus crashes in Sri Lanka

Colombo [Sri Lanka], March 20 (ANI): At least seven people were killed and 20 others injured after a bus plunged off a road in central Sri Lanka on Saturday.



The accident took place at around 7:15 am (local time) when the bus plunged into a precipice in the Passara area, Colombo Page reported citing a police statement.

According to the Passara police, the private bus, which was travelling from Lunugala to Colombo, fell into a precipice of about 200 feet near the 13-mile post on Badulla Monaragala road.

An investigation is underway. (ANI)

