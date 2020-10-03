Three killed, two injured after serviceman opens fire in DR Congo's South Kivu province

South Kivu [Congo], October 3 (ANI/Sputnik): A serviceman of the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC) has opened fire in the Fizi territory in the province of South Kivu, leaving three people killed and two more injured, media reported.



The list of the killed people includes one FARDC serviceman among others, the 7sur7 news outlet reported on late Friday.

The two injured people have been reportedly sent to a local hospital.

The attacker has been arrested. The motives of the attack remain unknown. (ANI/Sputnik)

