Three new Omicron cases reported in Taiwan

Taipei [Taiwan] December 11 (ANI): Taiwan has reported three cases of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19, local media reported on Saturday.

According to Taiwan News, a Taiwanese woman, 30, returning from Eswatini was Taiwan's first case of COVID-19's Omicron variant.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Saturday said a traveller from the United States and one from the United Kingdom had also been diagnosed with the new variant.



The announcement of the two additional Omicron cases by the CECC came just two hours after the news that the Taiwanese woman who had visited Eswatini was Taiwan's first incidence of the COVID variant, Taiwan News reported.

A new variant of COVID-19 was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) from South Africa on November 25. As per the WHO, the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on November 9 this year.

The WHO named the new COVID-19 strain as Omicron and later classified it as a 'variant of concern'. (ANI)

