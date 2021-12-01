Three Russian planes with 214 people aboard depart from Afghanistan

Moscow [Russia], December 1 (ANI): The three Russian planes that delivered humanitarian aid to Kabul departed on Wednesday from Afghanistan with 214 people aboard.

"Three military transport aircraft that delivered humanitarian aid to the Kabul airport, finished the boarding of evacuees and took off from Afghanistan. Onboard the Il-76 aircraft there are 214 citizens of the Russian Federation, CSTO member states (Kyrgyzstan) and Afghan students studying at universities Russia," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

On Russian President Vladimir Putin's order, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu organized the third evacuation from Afghanistan of citizens of the Russian Federation, the CSTO member states (Kyrgyzstan) and Afghan students studying in Russian universities, Russian news agency Sputnik reported.



"Russian Defense Minister, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu, to conduct the evacuation, formed an air group of 3 military transport aircraft, which quickly departed the Chkalovsky airfield for Kabul. The first plane... with humanitarian aid landed at the airport of Kabul of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan," the ministry said.

Every Russian military transport aircraft also carries humanitarian cargo from Russia for the population of Afghanistan.

The country is currently battered by the deepening economic, humanitarian, and security crisis following the Taliban takeover. The international community, from governments to non-governmental organizations, has been providing various assistance to the Afghan people.

The Taliban entered Kabul on August 15, causing the US-backed government to step down. Later in September, the outfit announced the composition of the new interim government of Afghanistan. (ANI)

