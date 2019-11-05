Three Taliban terrorists killed in Afghanistan's Kabul province

Paghman (Kabul) [Afghanistan], Nov 5 (ANI): At least three Taliban terrorists were killed by Afghan security forces in an operation carried out in the Kabul province of Afghanistan on Tuesday.

According to the Afghan Defence Ministry, weapons were also seized after the terrorists were executed in the Paghman district, Tolo News reported.

Taliban has not commented on the incident yet.

This comes a day after five Taliban members were killed by Afghan police in an operation launched in Shena Qala village of Barak-e-Barak district. (ANI)

