Tiananmen activist, lawyer stabbed to death by client in US

New York [US], March 17 (ANI): A New York-based lawyer, popularly known as the key participant in the pro-democracy protests at Tiananmen Square in 1989, Jim Li was stabbed to death by a client after his decision to stop working with her.

The accused was identified as Xiaoning Zhang, 25, the American Newspaper The New York times reported.

According to Li's colleague and friends, the client grew furious after Li conveyed his decision not to work with her following which she threatened to kill him.

Zhang returned to the law office with two knives on Monday morning and then she stabbed Li in the chest and neck.



The police arrested Zhang on the murder charge but neither she nor her lawyer could be reached on Tuesday.

Jim li, a doctoral student in Constitutional law at Beijing University, became a legal advisor in Beijing.

In the Tiananmen Square protests, thousands of protesters began their protest against the Chinese Communist Party, criticizing corruption and calling for democratic freedoms.

He was the key participant in the pro-democracy protests at Tiananmen Square. After the Chinese government cracked down on the demonstration, he escaped to Wuhan where he was arrested. He spent nearly two years at Qincheng prison.

After release from jail, he immigrated to the US, and studied at Columbia University for a year and then completed his doctorate at the University of Wisconsin Law School. He, later on, started working as an Immigrant lawyer in New York. (ANI)

