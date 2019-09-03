Tiananmen Square in Beijing (File photo)
Tiananmen Square in Beijing (File photo)

Tiananmen Square to close on weekend for celebration preparation

ANI | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 13:45 IST

Beijing [China], Sept 3 (ANI): The Tiananmen Square, located in the centre of the Chinese capital, will remain temporarily closed from coming Saturday evening to Sunday morning to facilitate preparations for the celebration of the 70th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China, authorities said on Tuesday.
The 70th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China will be observed on October 1.
According to the city's arrangements for the preparatory work, the Square will be closed to the public from 6 p.m. (local time) on Saturday to 10 a.m. (local time) on Sunday, the Tiananmen area management committee said.
Tiananmen means "gate of heavenly peace."
On June 4, 1989, Chinese troops entered Tiananmen Square and fired on students gathered in the largest pro-democracy demonstration that mainland China had ever witnessed. Estimates of the death toll ranged from several hundred to thousands.
The protests that had begun in April that year were forcibly suppressed in June when the government declared martial law and sent the military to occupy central parts of Beijing. More than 10,000 people were arrested during and after the protests.
Several dozen people have been executed for their parts in the demonstrations.
Amid the backdrop of rapid economic development and social changes in post-Mao China, the protests reflected anxieties about the country's future in the popular consciousness and among the political elite.
The students, who had played a major role in the pro-democracy protests, had called for greater accountability, constitutional due process, democracy, freedom of the press, and freedom of speech, although they were highly disorganized and their goals varied. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 14:37 IST

Iran rules out talks with US

Teheran [Iran], Sept 3(ANI): Iran President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday ruled out holding any bilateral talks with the United States, saying his couwntry is strictly against any such negotiations in principle.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 13:40 IST

Pakistan wants peaceful resolution of Kashmir through...

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, on Tuesday said that his country wants a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue through negotiations with India.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 12:21 IST

Death toll touches 16 in Kabul blast, 400 foreign nationals rescued

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sept 3(ANI): The death toll in Kabul bomb attack reached 16, while the number of those injured jumped to 119 late on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 11:58 IST

Hong Kong's Carrie Lam denies 'quitting' after audio leak

Hong Kong, Sep 3 (ANI): Hong Kong's embattled leader, Carrie Lam, on Tuesday said she had not tendered resignation to Beijing, nor even "contemplated to discuss a resignation" with her mainland superiors.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 10:42 IST

Envoy shares details of US-Taliban draft deal with Afghan president

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sep 3 (ANI): The United States special envoy to Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, has shared "key details" of the US-Taliban draft agreement with President Ashraf Ghani, after almost a year of negotiations with the group.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 10:21 IST

Myanmar plans to extend visa-on-arrival scheme for Indian,...

Naypyitaw [Myanmar], Sep 3 (ANI): The Myanmar government is planning to extend the visa-on-arrival scheme for Indian and Chinese tourists for one more year, the Ministry of Hotels and Tourism has said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 09:20 IST

Indonesia to resurrect colonial-era law that imprisons people...

Jakarta [Indonesia], Sep 3 (ANI): Indonesia is set to resurrect a colonial-era regulation that could lead to imprisonment of people who insult the president, in a move that critics said may demonstrate the country's creeping encroachment on free speech and expression.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 08:55 IST

5 killed as Hurricane Dorian lash Bahamas, Prime Minister confirms

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 3 (ANI): Hurricane Dorian which hit archipelago on Sunday has claimed five lives and rendered many homeless, informed Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 07:32 IST

West Texas gunman was fired from job hours before massacre: FBI

Washington DC [USA], Sep 3 (ANI): The gunman who killed seven people and left 25 others injured in West Texas on Saturday had just been fired from the job and called the FBI before the massacre began, the investigative agency said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 07:02 IST

US to withdraw 5000 troops from Afghanistan under agreement...

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sep 3 (ANI): The United States will withdraw about 5000 troops from five bases in Afghanistan within 135 days if Taliban meets conditions set in the draft agreement reached upon by the two sides during the latest round of peace talks, Washington's peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad said

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 05:58 IST

Bangladesh orders telecom operators to stop services in Rohingya camps

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Sep 3 (ANI): Bangladesh's telecommunications authority has ordered all mobile phone operators to stop telecommunication services and sale of sim cards to almost one million Rohingya refugees living in Cox's Bazar camps.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 05:25 IST

Hurricane Dorian leaves 5 dead in Bahamas

Nassau [Bahamas], Sep 3 (ANI): At least five people have died in Bahamas's Abaco Islands from Hurricane Dorian, a category 5 storm that made landfall on the Island country on Sunday and has since wreaked havoc with its sustained winds of up to 297 kmph, country's Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said on M

Read More
iocl