Tibet witnessed a lot of human rights violations in 2021: Tibetan government-in-exile

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 1 (ANI): China imprisoned and detained several Tibetan writers, scholars, and artists in 2021, said Tenzin Lakshey, spokesperson of Tibetan government-in-exile but added that the Tibet matter is still alive and it is one of the core issues of China.

At the onset of the year 2022, Lakshey told ANI that Tibet witnessed a lot of cases of human rights violations in the year 2021.

"In 2021, many things happened inside Tibet. Many political leaders visited Tibet and over the years they believed that Tibet was facing a slow death but they now understood that Tibet is still burning," Lakshey said.

Tibet matter is one of the core issues of China and to suppress it, the country is becoming more belligerent, the spokesperson said.

"Tibet matter is still alive and it is one of the core issues of China and therefore in order to sustain Chian is rigorously and becoming more belligerent. They were condemning all the Tibetan traditions. They are eradicating all the Tibetan traditions. In fact, in 2021, there were many Tibetan writers, scholars and artists were imprisoned and detained," he said

Furthermore, Lakshey highlighted that there were many Tibetan schools that were closed down and destroyed.



"Recently just a few days before 99 feet high Buddha statue was demolished so this is a sign of China's desperation and we believe that this is not going to go well for China in the future if they do not consider the aspirations of Tibetan people," he added.

Summing up the last year, he said 2021 was a year when a "cultural revolution" is back in Tibet.

"In the future, in order to resolve the Sino- Tibetan conflict China need to come to the dialogue to resolve the Sino- Tibet conflict to fulfil the aspirations of Tibetan people," he said.

The 14th Dalai Lama fled to neighbouring India after the failed uprising against Chinese rule in 1959. The Dalai Lama, the supreme Tibetan Buddhist leader, established a government-in-exile in India.

Since becoming China's President in 2013 Xi Jinping pursued an aggressive policy on Tibet and reports of human rights violations have repeatedly surfaced. (ANI)





