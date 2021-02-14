Tibetan activist begins march to Delhi, seeks change in India's 'one-China policy'

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 13 (ANI): Tenzin Tsundue, a 46-year-old Tibetan activist, who started a march from Dharamshala on the Tibetan new year Losar, is coming towards Delhi on foot, seeking a change in India's "one-China policy".

The one-China policy is the diplomatic acknowledgement of China's position that there is only one Chinese government. Under the policy, New Delhi recognizes the Tibet Autonomous Region as part of the territory of the People's Republic of China, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

The Tibetan activist, who started a solo march towards the national capital on Friday, is holding the flag of both India and Tibet. He has decided to walk 550 kilometres on foot to raise awareness about the issue of Tibet.

Tsundue is a poet, writer and activist, who won the first-ever Outlook-Picador Award for Non-Fiction in 2001.

"I would like to express two important things. I am a Tibetian who was born in India. I am both Indian and Tibetan. Today is Losar (Friday) and I am starting a march. I will march towards Delhi, which will take one month's time and will try to spread awareness about the issue of Tibet," the activist said on Friday while addressing the people in Dharamshala.



"For the long term interest of India, it must change the one-China policy. Crores are being spent which could have been avoided, had the Tibet would be free. Like we have given a reply to Pakistan, we will give a reply to China. Not with violence, but diplomatically," Tsundue added.

While talking to ANI, Tsundue said that he has decided to walk the long march in order to directly engage with the public on the issue of Tibet.

"I have decided to walk because this is direct public engagement, where I will get to meet people, speak to media and I will be able to maintain this movement about an entire month and this is also timely," he told ANI.

Tsundue further said that Tibet is the missing link between "India-China crisis," adding that without understanding Tibet.

"India cannot understand China. I am raising the issue of Tibet and in the process reach to the government of India to repeal 'One China Policy.' Later I will write in the newspaper why we should repeal One China Policy," he added. (ANI)

