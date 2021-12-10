Tibetan government-in-exile celebrates 32nd anniversary of Dalai Lama getting Nobel Peace Prize

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 10 (ANI): The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) of the Tibetan government-in-exile on Friday celebrated the 32nd anniversary of the the14th Dalai Lama getting the Nobel Peace Prize.

The event was organised in Dharamshala and began with the Tibetan national anthem.

"This is a very important day for all the Tibetans all over the world. This is the 32nd anniversary of the conferment of Nobel peace prize to the Dalai Lama," said Tenzin Lekshay, the spokesperson of Tibetan government-in-exile.

"We Tibetans celebrate the day all over the world and on this occasion of the world human rights day we have thoughts and prayers for all the Tibetans inside Tibet," Tenzin added.

During the event, Tibetan artists performed cultural items while CTA President Penpa Tsering and speaker of Tibetan parliament-in-exile Sonam Temphel addressed the event.



Many Tibetans including staff of CTA also gathered at the headquarters of the Tibetan government-in-exile to celebrate the day.

"It was 32 years back when His Holiness was conferred with the Nobel peace prize and the way the world looks at him remains the same," Namgyal Doldar, a member of Tibetan Parliament-in-exile said.

"China is the worst human rights abuser in the world and the fact is that China is hosting the Winter Olympics and it's not fair. I would request more and more countries to boycott the Beijing Olympics," the MP added.

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama was conferred with the Nobel peace prize award on December 10, 1989. He was born on July 6, 1935, to a farming family, in a small hamlet located in Taktser, Amdo, northeastern Tibet.

December 10 is also observed as World Human Rights Day. (ANI)

