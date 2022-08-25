Tibetan Government-in-Exile concludes two-day conference on Relevance and Significance of Dalai Lama Institution

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 25 (ANI): The Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC) held a conference on Thursday on the topic, "Relevance and Significance of the Dalai Lama institution" to discuss the future prospects of the institution and the importance of continuing the age-old reincarnation system of the Tibetan spiritual leader.

Notably, the two-day conference, funded by the US-based Tibet Fund, is led by TYC president Gonpo Dhondup with the participation of over 200 representatives from 80 regional chapters based in 14 different countries, according to the Central Tibetan Administration.

The chief guest Sikyong Penpa Tsering of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), on Wednesday, underscored the importance of unity among different Tibetan entities working towards the same goal,



"The differing ideologies and views amongst Tibetan organizations must not damage the collective struggle of resolving Tibet cause," noting that the CTA's Middle Way Approach is the only way forward, but explained that the policy does not limit other ways of resisting the Chinese propagandist narrative.

Hoping to generate much-needed awareness and understanding of the importance of the Dalai Lama and the institution in furthering the interest of Tibetan national and people, the President of the organising NGO believed that such understanding ensures continued reverence and support to the leadership of the 14th Dalai Lama and the role of its institution in the current state of Tibet.

While urging Tibetans to broaden their perceptions to understand each other in order to create a united and harmonious community under the leadership of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, Sikyong recalled the astronomical contributions of consecutive Dalai Lamas to the benefits of the Tibetan people and nation, reported CTA.

Particularly, the chief guest highlighted how gracious and benevolent the current Dalai Lama is for Tibetans who have sustained the survival and continuation of Tibetan cultural heritage in exile.

Furthermore, Sikyong succinctly apprised the gathering on the 16th of Kashag's prioritisation of resolving the Tibet cause while informing briefly about Kashag's objectives the TYC members amassed at the venue. (ANI)

