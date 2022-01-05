Tibetan NGOs urge international community to boycott Beijing Winter Olympics over human rights violations

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 5 (ANI): Protesting against China for its atrocities over the religious minorities and human rights violations in Tibet and other regions, five Tibetan NGOs in Dharamshala join the Global Day of Action to mark the one-month countdown of Winter Olympics hosted by Beijing next month.

The non-governmental organizations (NGOs) has joined rights activists representing Tibet, East Turkistan, Hong Kong, Southern Mongolia, China and Taiwan.

"Five major Tibetan NGOs in Dharamshala join the Global Day of Action to mark a one-month countdown of the Beijing Winter Olympics," Sonam Tsering, the General Secretary of Tibetan Youth Congress told ANI on Monday.

[{4d559046-4744-43a7-8e32-acd3c1123630:intradmin/nbnbmnbb.JPG}]

He added while urging the international community to make China accountable by boycotting the game.



"Olympic is a game of glory and a personality for the sportsman to share the sportsmanship, love and peace. But this time, it is hosted by Beijing that is responsible for the death of millions of Tibetans and Uyghurs and others minorities. We urge the international community to make China accountable by boycotting Beijing winter Olympics," Sonam Tsering also said.

The No Beijing 2022 Global Day of Action is a day of international solidarity among Chinese human rights defenders, Tibetans, Uyghurs, Hong Kongers, Southern Mongolians, and Taiwanese, to show their global opposition to the 2022 games.

Activists and their supporters are calling on governments, Olympic Committees, Olympic Sponsors and all people of conscience to take a stand against one of the worst human rights crises of their time by boycotting the 2022 Beijing Winter Games.

Rinzin, Director of Students for Free Tibet (SFT) said: "We are calling out China for its atrocities and human right violations and crimes against humanity not only in Tibet but also in other occupied countries including Canada, US, UK. They have come up against China and openly called out saying that they will not send any of their representatives to the genocide games. So we request the Indian government to take a firm step and stand on the right side of the history and participate in this global solidarity action with other governments and call up for a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming genocide games in Beijing."

Chinese government has won the right to host the 2008 Olympics with pledges to improve its human rights performance in line with Olympic ideals. However, the promises were never met, rather the human rights situation continued to deteriorate in Tibet.

Since becoming China's President in 2013 Xi Jinping pursued an aggressive policy on Tibet and reports of human rights violations have repeatedly surfaced. (ANI)

