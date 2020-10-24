Tibetan soldiers sing patriotic song for India, vow to take revenge for China's actions at Kashmir Valley

Leh (Ladakh) [India], October 23 (ANI): Tibetan Special Frontier Force (SFF) soldiers on Friday sang a patriotic song for India at Eastern Ladakh, where they said that they will take revenge for China's actions at the Galwan Valley.

The lyrics of the song included; "Mai hoon Tibet ka ek niwasi, Bharat Maa ko apna manta hoon." (I am a resident of Tibet, I consider Mother India as my own)

The soldiers sing that they will take revenge from China for its actions, and fight back for what was faced by Tibetan ancestors.



'Bharat tujhe naman naman shukriya, aur Chin (China) se ladne ka diya mukaam (India, thank you, and giving us a platform to fight China)," sang the soldiers.

Loud cheers and claps could be heard by other soldiers during the performance.

The Chinese and Indian troops are engaged in a stand-off since early May along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

The situation along the LAC deteriorated in June following the Galwan Valley clash in which both sides suffered casualties.

Twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives in the violent face-off on June 15-16. It happened as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation in eastern Ladakh. (ANI)

