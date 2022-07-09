Tibetans hope for Dalai Lama's return to home

Lhasa [Tibet], July 9 (ANI): Despite living under the brutal, oppressive rule of the Chinese Communist Party in Tibet, the Tibetans look forward to the return of their spiritual leader, the 14th Dalai Lama back to the Potala Palace, the residence of Lamas, a local media reported.

According to the report, the Chinese government has always tried to demean Dalai Lama and called him a separatist on many occasions. But the Tibetans believe that the presence of the Dalai Lama has been a blessing for the Tibetans as well as the world.

"The challenges that His Holiness had to face for Tibet and its people have been beyond

one's imagination. He has however never been the one to boast or spread tales of

his glory. The spiritual guru handled such situations and circumstances in the most peaceful way possible, exuding his known depth of wisdom and compassion," the Tibet Press reported.

Tibetans across the world on July 6 celebrated the 87th birthday of the 14th Dalai Lama. The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) of the Tibetan government-in-exile organized the Dalai Lama's 87th birthday in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.

Hundreds of Tibetans including monks, nuns, school students, and foreigner supporters gather at the main Buddhist temple, Tsuglagkhang.

The 14th Dalai Lama, Born on July 6, 1935, in Amdo Taktser to a farming family, Dalai Lama was at first named Lhamo Dhondup. Despite being revered by people across the globe has always referred to himself as a simple Buddhist monk.

Simply at the age of 2, he was recognized as the reincarnation of the 13th Dalai Lama, Thubten Gyatso. His life as the spiritual leader of Tibet started in that period.

He began his monastic education at the age of six and by the time, he reached the ripe age of 23, he passed the final examination in Lhasa's Jokhang temple. He was awarded the Geshe Lharampa degree equivalent to the highest doctorate in Buddhist philosophy.

However, following China's brutal suppression of the Tibetan national uprising in Lhasa in the year 1959, after it illegally occupied Tibet in the 1950s, Dalai Lama fled to exile in India.



The then Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru accepted the Tibetans and provided asylum

and later resources to the Dalai Lama and his people.

China's intrusion in Tibet and its well-laid plans to illegally occupy the once independent country was a shocking turn of events for the Tibetans. After reaching exile, Dalai Lama had to

rebuild the Tibetan community and especially the Tibetan government in exile.

He worked towards the democratization of the government which is why he presented

a draft democratic constitution for Tibet in 1963 which was followed up by a number of reforms. In May 1990, the reforms set by Dalai Lama led to the full democratization of the Tibetan administration, the Tibet press reported.

Kashag (the Tibetan cabinet) that was at first appointed by Dalai Lama was dissolved along with the Tenth Assembly of the Tibetan People's Deputies (the Tibetan parliament in exile).

After planting the strong roots of the Tibetan government, Dalai Lama in the year 2011, devolved his political authority to the elected leadership. It was considered by some as his retirement from the political aspect although he would always remain as Tibet's spiritual leader.

"His endless hard work for Tibet and its people still goes on despite his ageing. He has faced countless challenges in lieu of the Tibetan struggle and he might have sort of resigned from the political scene but he tries at all times to raise the Tibetan issue and to convey its significance to the world," the report added.

Since 2007, Chinese authorities have imposed regulations limiting the recognition of reincarnate lamas, which include most of the religious leaders in Tibetan Buddhism. These provisions specify that reincarnations may not be recognized without state approval and must be born within China's borders.

The Dalai Lama has won widespread international support for the Tibetan independence movement. He has been fighting with non-violence for the last many decades and has been convincing the international community on the right to their homeland, and culture, the restoration of the thousands of Buddhist monasteries that were destroyed by China, and the freedom of hundreds of Tibetans captured by Beijing. (ANI)

