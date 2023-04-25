Tibetans in-exile offer prayers on 34th birthday of 11th Panchen Lama, urge China to disclose his whereabouts

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 25 (ANI): Tibetans in-exile on Tuesday offered prayers for the well-being of the 11th Panchen Lama, Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, on his 34th birth anniversary. Tibetans urged China to disclose the whereabouts of the 11th Panchen Lama.

Hundreds of Tibetans gathered in the main Buddhist temple Tsuglagkhang in Dharamshala to offer prayers for the well-being of the 11th Panchen Lama. Buddhist monks and nuns led the prayer service in the temple.



The Panchen Lama is the highest spiritual leader after the Dalai Lama. Shortly after the Dalai Lama recognized Gedhun Choekyi Nyima as the 11th Panchen Lama in 1995, the six-year-old boy and his family disappeared.

The Chinese government appointed Gyaincain Norbu in his place. Despite 28 years of China's pressure to accept the Panchen Lama appointed by them, Tibetans still consider Gedhun Choekyi Nyima as the true Panchen Lama. Tibetans have been calling for his return to his rightful seat in Tashihunpo Monastery.

Various Tibetan NGOs in exile, including the Tibetan Women's Association, Students for a Free Tibet, Tibetan Youth Congress and National Democratic Party of Tibet jointly organized the prayer ceremony.



Tenzin Nyima, President of the Regional Tibetan Women's Association Dharamshala said that they are celebrating the 34th birthday of the 11th Panchen Lama. She called on United Nations to pressurise China to disclose information regarding the 11th Panchen Lama.

Speaking to ANI, Tenzin Nyima said, "We are celebrating the 34th birthday of the 11th Panchen Lama. He was captured by the Chinese authorities when he was just six years old and nobody knows his whereabouts. So, we are praying for his long life and also for the well-being of his family. We are also demanding the United Nations to pressurise China to disclose information regarding him."



Tenzin Phakdon, an activist from Students for a Free Tibet said that they are celebrating the birthday to remind the world that a six-year-old boy was kept in prison by China. She called on the world to ask China about the whereabouts of 11th Panchen Lama.

Speaking to ANI, Tenzin Phakdon said, "Today we are celebrating the 34th birthday of 11th Panchen Lama, Gedhun Choekyi Nyima. The whole world doesn't know about his whereabouts except the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and Xi Jinping because they captured him when he was six years old. He was actually recognized by his holiness the 14th Dalai Lama and since then he is imprisoned and for the last 28 years, we don't know about him.



She further said, "So for the last 28 years we have been celebrating his birthday in his absence. We are celebrating his birthday to remind the world that a six-year-old boy was kept in jail by China so we are demanding the world should ask the CCP about him." (ANI)

