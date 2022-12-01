Tibetans offer prayers for long life of Dalai Lama

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 1 (ANI): Tibetans offered prayers for the long life of their spiritual leader the Dalai Lama at the Tsuglagkhang, the main Tibetan Temple, in Dharamsala.

"Today, my Dharma brothers and sisters are offering a long-life ceremony on my behalf," his Holiness announced, according to the Dalai Lama's official website.

"On this occasion arrangements have been made by Drepung Gomang Monastery and the Lhadhen Chotrul Monlam Chenmo Trust. I've made a point of bringing with me this photograph of the Chenrezig Wati Sangpo statue that stays in my residence," he added.

To begin with, there was a recitation of the 'Clouds of Ambrosial Blessings', the prayer composed by Trulshik Rinpoche that invokes the series of lives of Avalokiteshvara in India and Tibet, culminating in the line of Dalai Lamas.

"Chenrezig or Avalokiteshvara is the patron deity of Tibet and I am someone who receives his blessing. I pray every day to this Wati Sangpo. As a representative of the body, speech and mind of Avalokiteshvara I work to fulfil his wishes. And I will continue to do so for the coming decades. Since you are making these prayers and offerings on my behalf today, and since Wati Sangpo is my refuge and guardian, I've brought this photograph of him here with me," Dalai Lama said.



"The principal statue of Lokeshvara is in Lhasa, but as a result of certain circumstances, this Wati Sangpo came to stay with me here. When I pray to him, I feel his smiles at me. Although he can't walk or talk, he gives me his blessing and as Chenrezig's representative, I am determined to fulfil his wishes," he added.

Talking about Buddhism, Dalai Lama said that the complete teachings of the Buddha are only found among Tibetans. Other countries preserve Buddhist traditions, but none of them employs the logical approach we received from the Nalanda Tradition, the website reads.

"These days I'm up here in the north of India while many of you are in the south. We are physically far apart, but technology allows us easily to be in touch with each other," the website quoted Dalai Lama as saying.

"I urge you to keep up your study and practice because there is a growing interest in Buddhism in China and other countries. In addition, scientists are paying closer attention to Buddhist psychology," he added.

Prayers for His Holiness's long life by his two tutors, Jamyang Khyentse Chokyi Lodro and others, were chanted, followed by a prayer invoking the Dharma Protectors of Tibet, enjoining them to do their duty.

The proceedings were concluded with a recitation of a 'Prayer for the Flourishing of the Dharma' composed by His Holiness. As he left the temple the congregation chanted the 'Mig-tse-ma' prayer to Je Tsongkhapa. (ANI)

