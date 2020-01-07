Ties between India, US have grown from strength to strength: PM Modi tells Trump on phone

New Delhi [India], Jan 7 (ANI): Ties between India and the United States have grown from strength to strength, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Donald Trump during a telephonic conversation and expressed his desire to continue to work with the US President for enhancing cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, the Prime Minister Office (PMO) said on Tuesday.

During the talks, PM Modi highlighted the significant progress made towards deepening the Strategic Partnership between the two countries in the previous year, the PMO said in a statement.

The US President expressed satisfaction at the achievements in the relationship between the two countries in the last few years and reiterated his readiness for further deepening bilateral cooperation.

PM Modi also extended New Year greetings to President Trump, his family and the people of the US.

