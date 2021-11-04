Tigray rebels seize Ethiopia's city of Kemise

Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], November 4 (ANI/Sputnik): Rebels from the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) together with the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) have occupied the Ethiopian town of Kemise located only 139 miles away from the capital of Addis Ababa, Tigray External Affairs Office spokesman Kindeya Gebrehiwot said on Thursday.



On November 3, TPLF said that it had formed a military alliance with OLA to jointly confront the government forces of Ethiopia in the coming days and weeks.

"OLA & TDF [Tigray Defense Forces, military wing of TPLF] jointly took over Kemise city of the Oromiya Special Zone of the Amhara Region & together are marching forward," Gebrehiwot said on Twitter.

In spring 2021, tensions esclated between the Ethiopian government and the TPLF, which once dominated the political life of the country for almost 30 years. On Sunday, the rebels gained control of the town of Kombolcha, less 230 miles north of Addis Ababa, and are moving toward the capital. A state of emergency was declared in Ethiopia. (ANI/Sputnik)

