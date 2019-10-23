TikTok star Hareem Shah's video inside foreign office of Imran Khan goes viral on Internet

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 23 (ANI): In another embarrassment for Pakistan, popular TikTok star Hareem Shah was seen inside a conference room at the foreign ministry office in a video that has gone viral on the Internet.

Hareem, who has over a million fans on the social media video app was seen roaming around the high-security office and even sitting down in the chair used by the foreign minister.

Punjabi and Hindi songs were heard playing in the background of Shah's video.

After the video was widely shared on the internet and drew criticism from social media users, officials said they have initiated an inquiry in the matter, local media reported.

Shah was quoted by local media on how she managed to get access: "Yes, I got into office after seeking permission. If it was against rules and regulations they should not have allowed me to make a video."

She added, "I also went to National Assembly, I get a pass, get my entry there properly. No security has ever stopped me, I've never had any obstacle. No one has helped me, I got in on my own."

Interestingly, the social media personality is no novice when it comes to meeting influential political leaders. She has been pictured with a number of politicians including Fayyaz ul Hasan Chohan.

Previously it was said that Shah was at PM secretariat but focal Person to Imran Khan, Dr Arsalan Khalid has clarified that she was actually at the Foreign Office building and that an investigation into the matter has begun.

In a previous undated snap, the TikTok star was seen posing with the Pakistani Prime Minister, which left people wondering about whether the two met before or after the video went viral.



Twitter users also wondered how Shah gained access to the building.

A few people also also questioned the "seriousness of this PTI Government"

"People Like #HareemShah is in PM House. Now we all know the seriousness of this PTI Govt," a Twitter user said.



"Tik Tok girl #HareemShah is not just roaming freely but also sitting on Prime Minister's Chair along with an Indian song at the background.. who has allowed her?? What are we doing to the prestige of respected national institutions? Is there no one to ask such people?," tweeted another user.



"If someone has a high-level approach then No need to take permission. Shame on ....#HareemShah," tweeted another. (ANI)