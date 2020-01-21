Time has come to resolve all pending issues through dialogue: Nepal PM Oli

New Delhi [India], Jan 21 (ANI): The time has come to resolve all pending issues between India and Nepal through dialogue in the lasting interest of the two countries, Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said on Tuesday, and asserted that his government is committed to working with New Delhi towards this end.

Speaking via video conferencing at the inauguration of the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at the Jogbani-Biratnagar border, Oli said that the 'stable and majority government' in the two countries provides the 'right moment' for them to work in this regard.

"The time has come to resolve all pending issues through dialogue in the lasting interest of our two countries. The stable and majority government in both countries is an opportune moment. My government remains committed to working closely with the government of India towards this end," Oli said.

"Our ministers and respective officials would meet to sort out difference and advance the partnership agenda," he added.

Oli and Prime Minister Narendra Modi jointly inaugurated the Integrated Check Post, built with India's assistance, in a bid to facilitate trade and people's movement between the two countries.

A video showcasing the remarkable progress in the Indian government-assisted post-earthquake housing reconstruction projects in Nepal was also screened during the inauguration.

The Indian government had committed to building as many as 50,000 houses in Gorkha and Nuwakot districts, of which 45,000 have already been built, the PMO India said. (ANI)

