"Time would come when Ladakhis will be able to visit Lhasa": Dalai Lama

Leh [Ladakh], August 25 (ANI): Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, on Tuesday, exuded confidence that the time will come soon when Ladakhis would be able to visit Lhasa again and said that Tibetans are seeking genuine autonomy rather than complete independence.

"Times are changing, and that a time would come when Ladakhis would be able to visit Lhasa again," the Tibetan spiritual leader while addressing the audience as he inaugurated a new centre of learning at Thupstanling Gonpa, Diskit Tsal in Leh.

While addressing the meeting, Dalai Lama said, "Before I retired from political responsibility, we adopted the middle way approach according to which we are seeking a mutually acceptable solution to the issue of Tibet."

"This means that we are seeking genuine autonomy rather than complete independence, primarily concerned with preserving our identity, language and rich Buddhist cultural heritage in all Tibetan speaking areas," he added.

Notably, the new building is built by the local community where there will be facilities for holding classes on Buddhist philosophy, a library, and so forth.

The hall was packed to full capacity, with more than 1500 people inside and an equal number gathered in the courtyard outside.

Terming the Muslim community in Lhasa as very peace-loving people, Dalai Lama said that he met some Muslim women whose parents had lived in Lhasa before 1959, many of whom spoke fluent Tibetan.



The Tibetan leader emphasized the importance of caring for the environment. He recommended planting and caring for trees and taking steps to protect the local ecology.

Dalai Lama further said that he is glad that the people of the Himalayan region, from Ladakh in the west- to Arunachal Pradesh in the east, are also making a valuable contribution to protecting and preserving the Nalanda Tradition.

"It is because of this logical, reasoned approach that many scientists today are able to take an interest in Buddhist psychology with its methods for training the mind and emotions. I'd like to commend you for your efforts," he added.

After this, the Tibetan spiritual leader went to a farewell luncheon at the Sindhu Ghat, on the banks of the Indus River.

The elected Councillors headed by the Chief Executive Councillor, Tashi Gyalson, district officials, and representatives of various organisations and religious communities were also present at the event.

Addressing a large gathering on the banks of the Indus River in Leh, the 14th Dalai Lama praised India's age-old principles of 'ahimsa' and 'karuna', which have great potential to create a more peaceful and harmonious world. He noted that Mahatma Gandhi had propagated 'ahimsa', and leaders such as Martin Luther King and Nelson Mandela had learned from his example. However, His Holiness suggested, that it is now time to also practise compassion, which is a key factor in developing peace of mind and inner strength, crucial factors in creating a happier society.

For this reason, he added, it's important that training in compassion become part of the general education system, clarifying that training in compassion can be undertaken from a secular rather than a religious point of view. He also expressed the view that India is particularly well-placed to combine such long-standing principles as compassion and doing no harm, 'karuna' and 'ahimsa', with modern education. (ANI)

