Timely generation, dissemination of data needed for evidence-based policy-making: Rao Inderjit Singh

New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Rao Inderjit Singh, Minister of State (MoS) in Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Thursday emphasised upon timely generation and dissemination of data, for evidence-based policy-making in sync with changing policy paradigm in the Natural Capital Accounting and Valuation of the Ecosystem Services (NCAVES) India Forum-2021.

"Day 1 of NCAVES INDIA FORUM 2021 The Hon. Min. Rao Inderjit Singh, Minister of State (I/C) MoSPI emphasized on continuing to strive for timely generation & dissemination of data for evidence-based policy-making," tweeted Rao Inderjit Singh.

"I hope that this Forum will bring to the fore key areas of cooperation with both short term & long term focus. I am happy to know that a Report of the #NCAVES Project in India is being released during this Forum," Singh added.



NCAVES India Forum 2021 seeks to advance the theory and practice of environmental and ecosystem accounting in Brazil, China, India, Mexico and South Africa.

It is holding three live sessions on January 14, 21 and 28, 2021. The first session of the event held on Thursday was dedicated to the efforts made by India and international agencies in the domain of natural capital accounting and valuation of the ecosystem services, read a joint press release by MoSPI and European Union delegation to India.

During the session, a report on the activities taken up by MOSPI under the NCAVES Project was released. The report illustrated the range and use of data collected and processed by MoSPI on various environmental goods and services, as released by the Ministry in its publications, EnviStats India. The report also highlights some of the pilot exercises undertaken by the Ministry as part of the NCAVES Project, read the release.

Singh added that NCAVES India 2021 is being conducted by the Ministry to help bring together people working in different domains of the environment and different sectors so that we get a more holistic understanding of the links between us and nature.

The second day of the event will be addressed by Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on the vision for the future of environmental governance in India. Through the forum, the Ministry and EU Delegation hope to stress the importance of valuing the environment in working towards the goal of "better environment, better tomorrow," the release stated. (ANI)

