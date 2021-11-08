TLP announces to end sit-in protest in Wazirabad after half its demands met

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 8 (ANI): Following the agreement with the Pakistani government, the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) on Monday decided to end its sit-in protest in Gujranwala's Wazirabad area that ran for more than a week, reported a local media.

Addressing the protestors at Allah Wala Chowk in Wazirabad, TLP leader Syed Sarwar Shah announced the decision by the outfit and said that they would move to Masjid Rahmatulil Alameen, reported The News International.

"Mufti Muneeb ur Rahman had assured us and told us to go back to Masjid Rahmatulil Alameen when half of our demands are met. We will not go to our homes, we will go to Masjid Rahmatulil Alameen," The News International quoted Sarwar as saying.

The TLP protestors were still on the streets on Sunday evening, reported the newspaper citing Geo News.

On their way to Islamabad, the TLP workers had reached Wazirabad on October 29 demanding to remove the French ambassador over "blasphemous" sketches of Prophet Muhammad and to pressurize the Punjab government to release their chief, Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi, reported Dawn.



The TLP had blocked the GT Road for three days from where they shifted to the adjacent park after the deal with the government was reached, according to Dawn.

Notably, the TLP workers had staged a sit-in protest in a park at Allah Wala Chowrangi in Wazirabad.

Earlier on Sunday, Imran Khan-led government revoked banned outfit Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan's (TLP's) proscribed status and removed the group's name from the First Schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

The approval was granted by the Ministry of Interior.

Meanwhile, in compliance with a secretive deal between the government and the proscribed TLP, the Punjab government decided to remove the names of at least 90 activists of the proscribed outfit from the fourth schedule.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Law Minister Punjab Raja Basharat in Lahore. (ANI)

