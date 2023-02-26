To hide inefficiency in controlling TTP, Pak turns towards Afghans coming into country for treatment: Report

Torkham [Pakistan], February 26 (ANI): Pakistan in order to hide its inefficiency in controlling the terror group Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) whose militants have safe haven in the tribal areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has turned towards Afghans coming into Pakistan for treatment, Afghan Diaspora Network reported.

Pakistan has recently tightened security measures and controls at the border crossings with Afghanistan since TTP has increased terror attacks within Pakistan.

There weren't much restrictions on the movement along the Torkham border during the initial period of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021. Afghans in need of medical treatment were able to move into Pakistan along with their attendants for visiting hospitals in Peshawar.



For Pakistan, the first two months of 2023 proved to be deadly as major terror attacks claimed more that 100 lives. Both these attacks have targeted the security establishment of Pakistan and have been linked to the home-grown terror organisation Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

According to Pakistan, a spurt in terror cases is caused by the Taliban's inaction in controlling the movement of militants linked with TTP. As a consequence, Pakistan has unilaterally decided to restrict the movement of Afghans coming to Peshawar through the Torkham border, Afghan Diaspora Network reported.

Traditionally, Afghan patients visited hospitals in Peshawar to receive treatment in general medicine, cardiology, gynaecology, and gastroenterology. This is despite the challenges of higher costs, language barriers, and accommodation problems.

These hospitals charge more for Afghan patients than charged for Pakistanis. Afghan patients have also reported to have been exploited by doctors and translators who charge high fees for laboratory tests, surgery, accommodation, and medication.

Despite these difficulties, Afghans have been visiting Peshawar due to lack of such facilities in Afghan areas bordering KP. Until recently, Pakistani authorities manning the border has been tacitly allowing uncheckered movement of Afghans without any serious checks in-return for possible kickbacks as significant number of establishments in Peshawar was dependent on the income generated from these patients. (ANI)

