To weaken Pakistan's opposition, NAB asks PDM chief Fazlur Rehman to submit details of assets, income sources

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 19 (ANI): After the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) initiated a probe against Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman for illegally buying expensive land, the federal agency has asked for details of his assets and source of income, in a move to weaken the opposition's anti-government movement.

According to Geo News, Rehman has been asked to provide details on what he owns, including any inherent properties. The NAB has given him a deadline of December 28.

The PDM chief also has to give details of his bank accounts, source of income and sold properties, informed sources. His family has also been asked to provide the same details.

Earlier this month, Geo News reported that NAB had started investigating a complaint filed against Rehman that alleged that the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief was given 64 kanal government-owned land after former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif closed the general transport service department.

The NAB source said land worth Rs 14 million was illegally given to the JUI-F for Rs 4 million.



JUI-F Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief Senator Attaur Rehman, however, told Geo News that the complaint is a lie and nothing will come of it.

The timing of the investigation is being questioned by the JUI-F, as it came just hours before the sixth power show of the PDM against Prime Minister Imran Khan's government.

This development comes amid stringent act by the rattled Pakistani government, including filing cases against PDM central leadership and service providers for the Lahore rally on December 13.

Imran Khan had earlier warned that police cases would be launched against the organisers of the event.

"We will file FIRs against everyone -- from the kursi wala to the sound system handlers but won't stop them [Opposition leaders] from going there," he said. (ANI)

