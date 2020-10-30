Tokyo confirms 204 new COVID-19 cases, testing capacity to be increased six-fold

Tokyo [Japan], October 30 (ANI/Xinhua): The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 204 new daily COVID-19 infections, according to preliminary figures released at 3:00 p.m. local time on Friday.

The latest figure for the capital of 14 million marks the second straight day that infections have topped the 200-mark and the 11th successive day new positive cases have surpassed 100, the metropolitan government said.

Tokyo, the hardest hit by the pneumonia-causing virus among all of Japan's 47 prefectures, has seen its cumulative tally of infections rise to 30,881.

Those hospitalized and designated as "seriously ill" as of Friday, based on the Tokyo standard, stood at 31, an increase of two compared to a day earlier, the local government also said.

Meanwhile, local media reported on Friday that the Tokyo metropolitan government was planning to bolster by six times its virus testing capacity as the capital braces for a potential outbreak of seasonal influenza.



With experts warning of another wave of COVID-19 infections hitting the capital, Tokyo's current testing capacity of 10,200 poeple per day is planned to be significantly increased to around 60,000 tests a day.

These tests will comprise polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests as well as those carried out with antigen kits, informed sources said.

Expanded testing measures will be put in place, with the cooperation of medical institutions, by the end of this year.

In Japan, influenza outbreaks usually peak in December. (ANI/Xinhua)





