Tokyo expects 15 Heads of States, international organizations at Olympics Opening Ceremony

Tokyo [Japan] July 21 (ANI/Sputnik) The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games opening ceremony is expected to be attended by heads of 15 states and international organizations, as well as sports ministers from 70 countries, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Wednesday.



"As we know the foreign leaders from 15 countries and organizations, and sports ministers [from] 70 countries will attend [the ceremony]," Kato told reporters.

The official noted that the top-level meetings to be held within the scope of the opening ceremony would be a "precious opportunity to talk" in the challenging times of the pandemic.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics were postponed in the spring of last year due to the COVID-19 spread. The Games are scheduled from July 23 till August 8. Since July 1, coronavirus has been detected in 81 athletes, accompanying personnel, and others, according to the organizing committee. (ANI/Sputnik)

