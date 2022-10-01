'Tokyo Game Show 2022' showcases virtual reality games

Tokyo [Japan], October 1 (ANI): Japan's famous "Tokyo Game Show 2022" was organised after a span of three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is a platform where visitors can play games using virtual reality and motion technology.

Around 605 different companies from 37 countries and regions displayed a wide variety of electronic games.

"We create motion experiences, motion games, and like what we are showing here is some motion music, rhythm games, and then we have a motion-based party game. We have motion-based driving games. We create games where we bring people together. It is always accessible that you don't need any controllers to do it to play. You only need to play the game with your body. So, this is the type of game that we create. The Tokyo Game Show will be one of the biggest gaming shows in the world. We are coming here and want to bring games to the Asian market when we bring our games to Japan," said David Lee, Official, NEX: game company, Hong Kong.

Previously, the Tokyo Game Show introduced video games connected to the television, followed by portable games, and online games using the internet. The introduction of Virtual Reality games is the latest addition to the list.

"With a controller, I operate with just one button, but with VR, I have to work with various actions by myself, so I think that kind of tension is characteristic of VR," said one of the visitors.



Another visitor said, "I was really looking forward to the event being held after 3 years. I'm looking forward to trying games that will be released this year and next year."

"This is my first time here. I've been playing Japanese company games since I was a kid, so I'm really looking forward to it. Today I enjoyed experiencing a new game that will be released next year," another visitor said.

One of the characteristics of this game show is the exhibition of products in the environment where users play games. A major Japanese furniture maker, "Nitori," is aiming for a business opportunity.

"Corona's life has changed completely into a gaming environment. As a result, the demand for gaming furniture increased at once due to the demand for home life. We would like to expand our business of gaming furniture. Of course, there is a possibility that gaming furniture will be developed overseas in the future," said Hiromu Kurimoto from NITORI.

The Tokyo Game Show is a major contributor to the growth of the Japanese gaming industry. The world's leading Japanese game industry continues to expand its business by developing games using the latest technology for all ages. (ANI)

