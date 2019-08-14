Representative Image
Tokyo gears up for Olympic Games 2020, medals unveiled

ANI | Updated: Aug 14, 2019 14:57 IST

Tokyo [Japan], Aug 14 (ANI): The Olympic Games fever has already gripped the Tokyo city. It's been less than a year for the mega sporting event and signs of the Olympics and logo of Tokyo Olympic are getting popular on the streets.
Japan Olympic Committee (JOC) recently held a preparatory meeting here.
The committee consists of members from the host cities, the government of Japan, prominent cultural figures and experts.
"Five years have passed since the committee was formed, and we are just a year from the Olympic Games. Thank you very much," said Yoshiro Mori, Chairman of the JOC.
The president of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bash, also attended the meeting.
"Thanks to the engagement of Japan, Thanks to the people for their engagement, Thanks to the engagement of business communities, Thanks to the support of the federal government, Thanks to the support of TMG (Tokyo metropolitan government), Thanks to the support of so many prefectures. I can really say that I have never seen any Olympic city being as ready with preparation before one year before the game as Tokyo is," Bach said.
During the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 "One Year To Go" ceremony, Bach also extended an invitation to National Olympic Committee to the Tokyo Olympics.
Olympic medals were also unveiled for the first time.
The medals - gold, silver, and bronze are manufactured from recycled mobile phones and small electronic devices.
These medals are 100 per cent sustainable and would not be possible without the generosity of the people of Japan. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 14:54 IST

Panasonic introduces real-time tracking projector for Tokyo Olympics 2020

Tokyo [Japan], Aug 14 (ANI): Real-time tracking and projection mapping compatible projector will be used for a highly innovative video performance during the "One Year to Go" ceremony for Olympic Games in Tokyo next year.

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 14:26 IST

In I-Day speech, Pak envoy harps on Kashmir, dodges Balochistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 14 (ANI): Syed Haider Shah, the acting High Commissioner of Pakistan to India, on Wednesday said that Islamabad will continue to provide political, moral and diplomatic support to the people of Kashmir.

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 13:41 IST

#BalochistanSolidarityDay and #14AugustBlackDay trend on Pak's...

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Pakistan was left red-faced after Balochistan, a province located on its southwestern borders, called for its freedom as the country observed 73rd Independence Day on Wednesday.

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 12:19 IST

Pak continues to stand with Kashmiris as nation observes Kashmir...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 14 (ANI): Expressing solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir in wake of India's decision to change the status of the region, President Arif Alvi said that Pakistan has always stood with Kashmiris and would continue to do so as the nation observes Independence Day as K

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 11:51 IST

Catholic bishops in Sri Lanka call for independent inquiry into...

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Aug 14 (ANI): The Catholic Bishops' Conference in Sri Lanka (CBCSL) has urged the government to hold an "independent and impartial" inquiry into the Easter Sunday terror attacks as a matter of utmost urgency.

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 10:43 IST

6 killed in wall collapse amid Independence Day celebrations in...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 14 (ANI): At least six people lost their lives and 13 others suffered injuries after a boundary wall collapsed amid Independence Day celebrations in Gilgit-Baltistan, the northernmost province administered by Pakistan.

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 10:05 IST

Imran Khan to address Legislative Assembly today

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the Legislative Assembly on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan. The special session will be held in Muzaffarabad today at 10:00 a.m.

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 09:50 IST

Minister urges action against Zakir Naik for denigrating Hindu Malaysians

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], Aug 14 (ANI): Malaysian Human Resources Minister M Kulasegaran has called for action to be taken against controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik "for questioning the loyalty of Hindu Malaysians".

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 09:19 IST

British MP says 'constitutional changes' are 'internal' to India...

London [UK], Aug 14 (ANI): Amid a social media clash between British parliamentarians a week after India's decision to change the status of Jammu and Kashmir, a Conservative lawmaker has stressed that the constitutional changes were an "internal matter" for India.

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 07:39 IST

Free Balochistan movement marks Independence Day of Balochistan

London [UK], Aug 14 (ANI): Free Balochistan Movement (FBM) organised a seminar here to mark the Independence Day of Baloch.

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 07:27 IST

Flights back on schedule at Hong Kong airport

Hong Kong Aug 14 (ANI): The Hong Kong International Airport returned to normal operations on Wednesday, following clashes between police and protestors.

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 06:43 IST

US top diplomat visits Mumbai, honours Mumbai terror attack victims

Mumbai [India], Aug 14 (ANI): US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs, Alice Wells, who is in India, visited Chabad House here to honour the victims of Mumbai terror attack.

