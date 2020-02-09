Tokyo govt recommends automated transit service for passengers

Tokyo [Japan] Feb 09 (ANI): Tokyo government recommended a New Transit Yurikamome which is an automated transit service linking the Tokyo bay waterfront area.

The entire length of the line is 14.7km, connecting 16 stations. The name of Yurikamome comes from the seagull found in Tokyo Bay, which is the official prefectural bird.

There are great views of the futuristic skyscrapers and Tokyo Bay and many tourist spots along the way.

"Four points can be given as a feature of the operation of Yurikamome. The first point is safety. It runs on a dedicated elevated road, so there is no fear of traffic accidents. The second point is mobility. With rubber tires on, it is easy to drive along roads with many curves because the cars are small," Souta Maeda of Yurikamome said.

"The third point is the low pollution. As it is powered by electricity, there is no exhaust gas and little vibration or noise. The fourth and final point is automation. We use advanced computer theory to automate station work, especially when it comes to driving a vehicle," Maeda added.

All-around platform automatic door for safety and camera monitoring, emergency stop buttons and intercom make services at platform automated.

Yurikamome runs with the rubber tires and control devices powered by electricity. Workers check the looseness of each device to drive safely.

"Yurikamome operates automatically, but behind the scenes, many employees work every day to maintain and inspect vehicles and facilities. We are committed to the safety of our customers first. When you come along the line for sightseeing, we would like you to come and enjoy the pleasant ride of Yurikamome and the view of the bay area from the window. All the employees are looking forward to welcoming visitors at Yurikamome," Maeda added.

Highly secure, mobile and environmentally conscious new transit system Yurikamome carries many people comfortably. (ANI)

