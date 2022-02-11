Tokyo Metropolitan Government introduces 'E-Ride Tokyo' electric bikes

Tokyo [Japan], February 11 (ANI): Tokyo Metropolitan Government is holding a demonstration experiment of "E-Ride Tokyo" with an aim to popularize electric bikes.

EV bikes are electronic bikes that are very quiet and do not emit fume. Users can change the battery for free.

Tokyo Metropolitan Government is promoting a zero-emission project. It aims to decrease CO2 emissions to zero by 2050. To realize it, EV bikes play an important role.

Chikako Ikeda, Bureau of Environment, Tokyo Metropolitan Government said, "Tokyo Metropolitan Government is working towards realizing zero-emission Tokyo, an environmentally advanced city that does not emit CO2 by 2050. We are advocating 50 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas in Tokyo by 2030, and planning to de-gasoline 100 per cent of new motorcycles sold by 2035."

EV bike users use a special application on their phones to find a battery replacement box. The map shows the battery replacement boxes. It also has navigation functions.



The rider reads the QR code on the replacement box, opens the door, replaces it with a newly charged battery, and stores the discharged battery in a box to recharge it.

Bike rider said, "I replaced the battery using the app on my phone. I was able to change the battery easily from the beginning, so I think it's easy to change the battery even for the first time person."

E-bike Tokyo demonstration experiments include convenience stores and gas station companies.

Convenience stores are located in downtown and residential areas so they find it easy to replace batteries.

Bike rider further said, "I work in door-to-door nurse. EV bikes are very quiet. This area is a residential area, so I don't mind the sound at all, so I think it's good."

Chikako Ikeda said, "If we have to fight against global warming, the treatment needs to at the global level. Tokyo Metropolitan Government is also planning to accelerate its efforts in all areas to overcome global warming."

After successfully organizing the Olympic Games, Tokyo is seen as the most progressed city in the world. The city's response to zero-emission is appreciated by many countries and leaders around the world. (ANI)

