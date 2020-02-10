Tokyo Metropolitan govt recommends automated transit service for passengers

Tokyo [Japan], Feb 10 (ANI): The New Transit Yurikamome is an automated guideway transit service that links the Tokyo bay waterfront areas. The entire length of the line is 14.7-km and connects 16 stations.

The name of Yurikamome comes from the black-headed seagull found in Tokyo Bay that is the official prefectural bird.

There are great views of the futuristic skyscrapers along with tourist spots along the way.

"Four points can be given as a feature of the operation of Yurikamome. The first point is safety. It runs on a dedicated elevated road, so there is no fear of traffic accidents. The second point is mobility. With rubber tires on, it is easy to drive along roads with many curves because the cars are small. The third point is less pollution. As it is powered by electricity, there is no exhaust gas and little vibration or noise. The fourth and final point is automation. We use advanced computer theory to automate station work, especially when it comes to driving a vehicle," said Souta Maeda from Yurikamome.

All-around platform automatic door for safety and camera monitoring, emergency stop buttons and intercom make services at platform automated.

Yurikamome runs with the rubber tires and control devices powered by electricity. Workers check the looseness of each device to drive safely.

"Yurikamome operates automatically, but behind the scenes, many employees work every day to maintain and inspect vehicles and facilities. We are committed to the safety of our customers first. When you come along the line for sightseeing, we would like you to come and enjoy the pleasant ride of Yurikamome and the view of the bay area from the window. All the employees are looking forward to welcoming visitors at Yurikamome," Maeda added.

Highly secure, mobile and environmentally conscious new transit system Yurikamome carry many people comfortably. (ANI)

