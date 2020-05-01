Tokyo provides fantastic river trip for tourists

Tokyo, [Japan] May 1 (ANI): Tokyo had over a hundred rivers and canals used to move and reach the capital, but because of the development of train and highway transport network, the use of boats and ferries has declined.

Recently these ferries around Tokyo are becoming popular again and getting attention as a tourist attraction.

Tsutomu Sato, a tour operator said, "Our boats cruise now in different rivers around Tokyo, but in the past during Edo Era, most of the transport was through Sumida River to Edogawa or Shinagawa. Many ferries are built in the same old style, with a traditional sitting mat. They have a distinctive shape because the height is very low as many bridges in Tokyo are low also. These boats have a restaurant inside them and furnished from the interior with a traditional Tatami mat. The wall is decorated with traditional image and design, so customers can enjoy the traditional experience while looking through widow at many Tokyo landmarks."

It is fun to take the ferry ride in Tokyo in any season.

But many people love to take ferries in the spring, to enjoy the views of cherry blossom along Sumida River, and in summer Tokyo's famous firework can be seen as well.

A visitor said, "I came to watch the cherry blossom and ride the ferry, which is great fun. The view you see from the ferry is completely different from the riverbank".

There are varieties of boats that are used to ferry patrons along the Sumida River, ranging from futuristic style to older style, one of the boats is a replica of famous samurai warship.

It belonged to one of Tokyo's rulers' hundreds of years ago.

Hirofumi Murakami, Ferry Staff member, said, "Old Japanese boats are rare in these days. There are many cool looking boats but not like this one. We wanted to introduce to the world Japanese culture through building this luxurious, antique Japanese style ship."

These tours give people a unique chance to see the beautiful and intricate landscape of Tokyo from a rare viewpoint. (ANI)

