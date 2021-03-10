Tokyo reports 340 new COVID-19 cases

Tokyo [Japan], March 10 (ANI/Xinhua): Tokyo on Wednesday reported 340 new daily COVID-19 cases, bringing the capital's tally since the outbreak of the pandemic here to 114,201.

The Tokyo Metropolitan government and health officials' latest figure compares to 290 new cases confirmed by the metropolitan government and health officials the previous day.

The local government and health officials said Wednesday that the seven-day average stood at 265.1 infections, which is 95.4 per cent of the previous week.

Of late, the average has consistently remained higher than the metropolitan government's aim to keep the figure below 70 per cent of the previous week.

Of the 340 new COVID-19 cases in the capital of 14 million on Wednesday, the majority were aged in their 20s, followed by patients aged in their 40s.

The third-highest age category comprised those in their 30s followed by those aged in their 50s, the local government and health officials said.

In terms of patients designated as being "seriously ill" and typically requiring hospitalization and the assistance of ventilators or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machines, officials said the latest figure stood at 39, the same as Tuesday's figure when the number of critical cases dropped below 40 for first time since November 20. (ANI/Xinhua)