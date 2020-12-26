Tokyo sets new daily record with 949 Covid-19 cases amid holidays

Tokyo [Japan], December 26 (ANI/Sputnik): The Japanese capital city of Tokyo on Saturday reported a record 949 coronavirus cases amid a surge in infections during the New Year holidays, the NHK broadcaster reported, citing the metropolitan government.

According to the media outlet, the figure surpassed the previous record of 888 cases registered on Thursday and exceeded 800 cases for the third consecutive day.



Tokyo's Covid-19 tally now stands at about 55,800 cases. As many as 81 patients are said to be in a critical condition.

Amid the spike, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday urged the nation to avoid visiting crowded places during the holidays.

Japan is also among the countries that have registered the new strain of the coronavirus, recently discovered in the United Kingdom. (ANI/Sputnik)

