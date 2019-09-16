Mumbai city
Mumbai city

Tokyo tops World's safest cities list, Mumbai ranks 45, Delhi 52

ANI | Updated: Sep 16, 2019 13:26 IST

Singapore, Sept 16 (ANI): Mumbai and Delhi ranked 37 and 41 respectively on the parameter of personal security, and 45 and 52 overall on a World's safest cities list that ranked 60 countries worldwide across five continents.
The list was topped by the Japanese capital Tokyo and included six cities of Asia-Pacific region in top 10.
As the world's cities continue to expand in size and number, striking a balance between connectivity, safety and privacy is vital for governments, the private sector and citizens alike.
A discussion in this regard between policymakers, business leader, and industry experts, was held recently at the Safe Cities Summit in Singapore.
Speaking on the occasion, Walter Lee, the Evangelist and Government Relations Leader in the Global Safety Division of the NEC Corporation, advocated that one of the key critical elements to making safer cities is to secure the digital identity of its citizens in both the cyber and physical space.
"The panel discussion was very exciting. We were talking about the long arm of the law or law enforcement agencies in creating, generating safer cities. And of course, the discussion was a fair mix of technology and other elements that would make a city safer," said Lee.
"So being a technologist, obviously we are looking at technology as a tool to make cities safer. And I was advocating the fact that one of the key critical elements to making safer cities is to secure digital identity for each one of us in both the cyber and physical space.
Discussions at the summit ranged from climate resilience, urban living, protecting against cyber attack, and police enforcement.
Tetsuro Akagi, the CEO of NEC Asia Pacific, said that his company strongly believes in contributing to the societies and communities across the Asia Pacific by improving upon technologies pertaining to networking, computing, and Artificial Intelligence.
"Many issues are going around public safety. One of the most key components is sustainability and safety itself. So based upon the technologies of NEC, including computing, AI, or networking, we strongly believe that we can contribute to the society and community in the Asia Pacific.
Cities all over the world need to continue strengthening security to keep a safe and stable society. (ANI)

iocl