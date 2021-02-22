Tokyo's new daily COVID-19 cases drop below 200 for 1st time in 3 months

Tokyo [Japan], February 22 (ANI/Xinhua): Tokyo on Monday reported 178 new daily COVID-19 infections, marking the first time the daily tally has dropped below the 200-mark since Nov. 24.

According to the Tokyo metropolitan government's preliminary figures, daily infections have also remained below 500 for 16 straight days.

The cumulative total of positive COVID-19 cases in Japan currently stands at 109,912, with 76 people designated as being in a "serious condition," compared to 82 a day earlier.



Those in a serious condition typically require hospitalisation and the assistance of ventilators or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machines.

Among the latest COVID-19-positive cases, the majority were aged in their 20s, followed by those aged in their 30s. The third-highest age category were those in their 40s followed by those aged in their 50s, the metropolitan government and health officials said.

Of the 178 new COVID-19 cases, 82 of them were close contacts of people who had already tested positive for the virus. In 95 of the cases, however, the transmission route was unknown, according to the officials.

The local government and health officials also said that nine people infected by the virus had died, bringing the capital's death toll to a total of 1,274. (ANI/Xinhua)

