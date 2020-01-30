Toll from coronavirus in China's Hubei province rises to 162

Hubei [China], Jan 30 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of people, who died of a new coronavirus in the Chinese province of Hubei, has increased from 125 to 162, the provincial health commission said on Thursday.

According to the authorities, 37 deaths and 1,032 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Hubei alone within the past 24 hours. Ten more people have been released from hospitals.

The novel strain of coronavirus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December and has since spread within China and to at least 15 other countries. (Sputnik/ANI)

